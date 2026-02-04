An Oregon company takes center-stage next month, in the opening ceremonies of the Winter Games Milano Cortina. Ralph Lauren is the official outfitter of Team USA, and the iconic designer partnered with Shaniko Wool for the uniforms.

"Shaniko wool is in the sweater, the pants, the toggle coat, the hat and the mittens; and then a different sweater, plus the mittens, for the closing ceremony."

Shaniko Wool President Jeanne Carver calls wool the original performance fiber and says her company is certified in the leading global standard for fashion.

"Our certified wool never gets blended with other unknown wools, ever. It's segregated, documented and traced all the way through to the final product."

This isn’t the company’s first Olympics. Carver said they started supplying Ralph Lauren ahead of the 2014 Winter Games.

