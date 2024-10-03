Oregon Wildfires Set Records In Size, Price

Following this year's record fire season in Oregon, legislators are looking ahead to what's next. Statewide, 1.9 million acres burned in 2024. State Senator Lynn Findley recently praised a new effort by the State Fire Marshal to send task forces to protect buildings.

"One of the successes for this last fire season was the State Fire Marshal program and their support with the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Rural Fire Protective Associations in providing fire protection."

The record fire year also has a record price tag of $250 Million. The Legislative Emergency Board recently approved an additional $24 Million now, and Findley said they'll have a better idea of final costs when they meet again.

"For our December meeting, we'd better be prepared to write a hell of a check. But they've done a heck of a service and we’re not done; I’m afraid we’re not done yet."

Legislators said more focus is needed on reducing fuels in forests to limit the size of fires. It's expected to be considered during next year's legislative session.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com