Oregon Studying Impact Of Tariffs

Business Oregon is asking businesses and other organizations to take part in a survey to determine the impacts of tariffs. Governor Tina Kotek said the responses cover a broad part of Oregon's economy.

“The top four respondent industries are: manufacturing, retail, agriculture and construction,” Kotek.

The Governor noted the impacts include supply chain disruptions, higher prices for goods used in manufacturing, and high costs being passed along to consumers. Kotek recently met with Quebec's new Delegate General to discuss trade with Canada.

"I look forward to working not only with the other Canadian Council generals in the area, but also province of Quebec. We need to maintain those relationships, even if the tariff situation or the federal governments might not be having the best relationships.”

Kotek says those communication channels will be important to maintaining business and agricultural opportunities in the future.

