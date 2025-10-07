Oregon State Fair Sets Attendance Records

Despite record breaking heat, attendance at the Oregon State Fair last month was up 37%. The heat during the first five days had attendance down nearly 30%, but after the weather cooled crowds turned out in force making up for the slow start.

The All-American Rejects’ show on opening day of the Fair was the highest attended show of the Columbia Bank Concert Series this year. New features at the fair included the Pirate’s Parrot Show and the acrobatic show Roaring Riptides.

Mark your calendar now for the 2026 Oregon State Fair, August 28-Septermber 7th in Salem.

