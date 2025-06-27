Oregon Poacher Sentenced To 95 Days In Jail

A poacher allegedly connected to more than 50 crimes in Oregon’s Grant County between 2023 and 2024 was recently sentenced to 95 days behind bars and more than $22,000 in restitution and fines.

In what the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife called a serial poaching case, the subject accepted a global plea that resulted in two felony convictions for taking a 5X6 bull elk and a 3x4 mule deer buck, nine misdemeanor wildlife and angling crimes, and a probation violation. The two-year investigation led to numerous wildlife and angling charges, including poaching a bull elk and two mule deer bucks while spotlighting.

Spotlighting is the illegal act of casting bright light directly at an animal during the night. Game mammals may only be hunted from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset.

Investigation Started Over Two Years Ago

The investigation began in March of 2023 when OSP F&W Troopers received information that the suspect was in possession of a large 6x6 bull elk while his hunting privileges were suspended. After investigating, OSP F&W Troopers seized the elk head. The subject was convicted for unlawful take/possession of bull elk, and he received a lifetime revocation of hunting privileges.

Troopers then received information that the suspect was attempting to poach during the 2023 Archery season. This investigation revealed that the suspect had unlawfully killed a 5x6 bull elk and two 3x4 mule deer bucks by spotlighting and shooting the animals with a rifle from a public roadway in September of 2023 in the Northside Hunt Unit.

The investigation continued which led to the execution of search warrants and the arrest of the suspect on numerous wildlife crimes. Items seized included antlers from the 5x6 bull elk and 3x4 mule deer bucks as well as a spotlight, 7mm Weatherby rifle, bow, calls, and other items related to the unlawful take.

Suspect Allegedly Committed More Crimes After Being Released From Jail

In 2024, while the suspect was released from jail and awaiting trial, Troopers received information that the suspect was unlawfully angling for wild steelhead in the John Day River. Troopers conducted surveillance on the suspect and two other individuals for almost two months while the suspect and his friends broke fishing regulations, including night-fishing on the John Day River. Troopers charged the subject and his friends with more than 30 angling crimes.

In addition to jail time, the court sentenced the unidentified subject to 18 months’ probation; more than $22,500 in fines and restitution; forfeiture of 7mm Weatherby rifle, bow, spotlight and hunting calls; 260 hours of community service; and an additional lifetime revocation of hunting and fishing rights.

ODFW: Help Up Protect Oregon Wildlife

“Poaching takes from everyone, especially the next generation,” said ODFW Wildlife Division administrator Bernadette Graham-Hudson. “Reporting poaching through our Turn in Poachers TIP line helps protect Oregon’s wildlife and hold offenders accountable. We are grateful for everyone who helped with this investigation.”

OSP F&W Sergeant Erich Timko credits the troopers and detectives who led the investigation, and the Grant County District Attorney’s office for bringing the case to a successful resolution.

“Catching wildlife violators and holding them accountable is why our fish and wildlife troopers put on their uniforms every day,” Timko said, “Our goal is to prevent these thefts of our wildlife resources that rob from our hunters, anglers, and outdoor enthusiasts.”

