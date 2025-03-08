Oregon Looks At Moving To Year-Round Standard Time

Clocks change to Daylight Saving Time on Sunday.

But two bills in the Oregon Legislature could eventually make that twice-a-year change obsolete. State Senator Dick Anderson wants Standard Time all year.

"A growing body of research has shown that regions in countries that have abolished Daylight Saving Time, such as Arizona and Hawaii, have seen positive results," he noted.

State Senator Kim Thatcher has a bill that allows either Daylight Saving or Standard Time, depending on what California or Washington do; that bill has a timeline.

"It allows it up to ten years for this to happen. Up to 2035. And it keeps that part of Oregon that's in Mountain Time to stay in Mountain Time."

Oregon can decide to stay on Standard Time without approval from Congress, but staying permanently on Daylight Saving Time requires Congressional approval. The bills remain in committee.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com