Oregon Looks At How To Fund Wildfire Efforts

State lawmakers are looking for new ways to fund wildland firefighting efforts in Oregon. 2024 was a record year for the size and cost of wildfires across the Beaver State. Doug Graf, Governor Tina Kotek’s advisor on wildfire prevention, told lawmakers last week they can't keep going to the general fund.

"The sustainable funding has eluded the state in terms of sustainable funding for wildfire programs to address these issues," Graf noted.

One new source being considered is a 5-cent beverage tax. Devon Morales, with the Oregon Beverage Cooperative, said that would hurt the bottle recycling program.

"If you stack a sales tax on top of the refund value and then tell consumers that they will only get part of the back it will create friction at the time of presenting that container for a refund," she told lawmakers.

Other fees are charged to property owners and timber companies.

The bill will get further consideration, and could change in future committees.

