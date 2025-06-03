Oregon Lawmakers Approve Additional Gun Restrictions

The Oregon Senate has passed a bill that imposes new restrictions on gun ownership. Bend Democrat Senator Anthony Broadman said the bill bans rapid fire devices, like bumpstocks, and allows local governments to ban guns from buildings where public meetings are held, even with a concealed weapons permit.

"We don't need to wait for another tragedy," Broadman said. "We don't need to ask Oregonians to bear the risks that good policy and good data can help prevent."

This Bill Doesn't Go After The Right People, GOP Says

Republican Senator Bruce Starr said it doesn't solve the problem and applies to concealed weapon permit holders who aren't causing shootings.

"It doesn't target criminals, it doesn't invest in mental health or illegal gun trafficking enforcement, instead it creates new penalties for responsible gun owners, those who already follow the law, store their firearms safely and have undergone extensive background checks."

The bill passed on a party-line vote and moves to the House.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com