Oregon Hunters Encouraged To Test For CWD

Deer and elk hunters in Oregon have an incentive to get their animals tested for Chronic Wasting Disease. They can have it for years without showing symptoms, which is why the state tests for it. Now, Oregon is encouraging outdoor lovers to test their deer and elk for this fatal disease. Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, said hunters who get their animals tested will have their names put into a drawing.

"This year, Oregon Hunters Association stepped up with a special incentive and is giving away hunting gear, there'll be a drawing for hunting gear for hunters that get their deer or elk tested this season."

One of the prizes is a new rifle and scope. CWD has been found in Washington, Idaho and California, but not yet in Oregon. Dennehy said there's no evidence the disease can be transferred to humans, but the CDC is cautious.

"The Centers for Disease Control recommends not eating the meat from a CWD positive animal, but again there's no evidence that humans can be sickened by this."

Deer and elk can be tested at checkpoints, butchers, and by some taxidermists.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com