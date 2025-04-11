Oregon Food Bank Struggling Following USDA Cuts

Oregon Food Bank officials met last week with Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, to discuss USDA cuts to hunger programs. President Andrea Williams said they never received an official notification of the funding cuts, but are no longer able to order food through federal systems.

“We’re seeing a reduction of 90 less truckloads for the rest of this year," she noted. "That means less food for Oregonians. That equates to about $6 million. And it comes in the form of meat and dairy and produce.”

The head of the Afghan Support Network told Bonamici the refugee community is especially hard hit, because many are afraid to visit food distribution sites.

“Every day, we see people in fear, people don’t go to school, people don’t go to the doctors, to the emergency room," he said. "They don’t want to call 911 because they’re saying, ‘if I do this, I will attract the police.’ This is awful.”

Williams is confident they will eventually make up the gap, but worries it will take too long for some families experiencing hunger now. They’ll rely more on private donations and volunteers.

