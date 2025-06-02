Oregon Firefighters Helping With Blazes Nationwide, Canada

Oregon Department of Forestry firefighters were sent out of state Friday, to help other regions battling wildfires. ODF's Jessica Neujahr said the state has various two-way agreements.

"Both of these types of agreements are great because they basically create a reciprocal cache of resources and create a larger, more comprehensive fire management system."

ODF said 22 firefighters departed last week; 14 are in Alberta, Canada, four firefighters are in Alaska, three were sent to Minnesota, and one to Florida. This will be the last group of firefighters sent out this fire season.

"We never want to be in a space where we send people and Oregon needed them."

She added If a fire breaks out in Oregon and the firefighters are needed, they can return. Neujahr said the firefighters deployed Friday will be gone for roughly two weeks.

