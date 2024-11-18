Oregon Christmas Trees Already On The Move

It's Christmas tree harvesting time in Oregon.

"We're deep in the heart of it. Trucks are rolling this week, especially to the East Coast and the eastern half of the United States. Those go out first, because it's a little longer trip."

Tom Norby, President of the Oregon Christmas Tree Growers Association, said prices are up a little from last year; but competition limits the increase. He added local growers started harvesting in September this year for international markets, due to concerns over potential port closures earlier this year. When it comes to what customers are looking for, Norby said Nordman firs, originally from Turkey, are growing well in the Beaver State and are becoming popular.

"They don't have quite the smell, but they certainly last every bit as long as the Nobel fir does, and they don't tend to shed their needles, just like a Nobel fir; maybe they’re a little bit better on that respect."

Norby says buying a real tree is better for the environment than an artificial tree that can't be recycled. Christmas trees are replanted in cycles and are ground up for mulch.

Oregon is #1 in the nation in Christmas tree production, followed closely by North Carolina.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com