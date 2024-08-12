Oregon Central Coast Reopens To Mussel and Razor Clam Harvesting

The Oregon Department of Agriculture and Department of Fish and Wildlife announced Friday that areas of the central coast have reopened to mussel and razor clam harvesting. Razor clam harvest is now open from Tillamook Head to Cape Blanco but remains closed from Cape Blanco to the California border for high levels of domoic acid. Razor clam harvest also remains closed along Clatsop beaches for the annual conservation closure. Mussels are now open from the Washington border to Cape Blanco and remain closed from Cape Blanco to the California border for high levels of paralytic shellfish poison (PSP).

Current harvest closures and openings:

Razor clams:

Open from Tillamook Head to Cape Blanco.

Note: Clatsop beaches are temporarily closed for conservation.

Closed from Cape Blanco to the California border.

Mussels:

Open from Washington border to Cape Blanco.

Closed from Cape Blanco to the California border.

Bay clams:

Open coastwide.

Crab:

Open coastwide.

ODA will continue testing for shellfish toxins at least twice per month, as tides and weather permit. Reopening an area closed for biotoxins requires two consecutive tests with results below the closure limit.

For more information call ODA's shellfish biotoxin hotline at (800) 448-2474, the ODA Food Safety Program at 503- 986-4720, or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.

State officials noted People should always call the Shellfish Safety Hotline (1-800-448-2474) before heading out to harvest shellfish or visit the ODA Recreational Shellfish Biotoxin Closures Webpage.

Contact ODFW for recreational license requirements, permits, rules, and limits.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com