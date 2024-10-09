Oregon Celebrating Farm To School Month

October is Farm to School Month and many Oregon schools will be taking part. One goal of the Farm to School program is to get locally grown and caught food to kids in schools.

"Basically, the program works by helping connect producers and ranchers and processors to schools across the state to help them get their products into schools," said Amy Gilroy with the Oregon Department of Agriculture. She added the program also includes instructional materials, so kids can learn where their food comes from.

"And that helps educate kids about the importance about making health choices in the school lunch line and also teaches them about growing their own food, so we have a network of school gardens across the state that help educate kids about growing food," Gilroy noted.

October 17th is "Oregon CRUNCH at Once"; where kids across the state bite into Oregon grown and caught food at the same time. Many schools have their own gardens and use that food in breakfasts and lunches.

