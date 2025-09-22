Oregon Changing How Drivers Get A CDL

Oregon’s Department of Motor Vehicles is changing how truckers test for their CDL.

“You need a Commercial Driver License, which is better known as a CDL, to operate commercial vehicles like large trucks, trailers, buses, carrying hazardous materials,” noted the DMV’s Chris Crabb. She added there are new test questions on the written exam and updated elements to the on-site skills test.

The update aligns Oregon with a modernized test launched in 2022 by a national nonprofit. Crabb said truckers need to be ready for the changes.

“If they want to take their knowledge test after October first, they should be studying the new manual," Crabb noted. "And if they want to take their skills test after October first, they can either take the current test model or the modernized test model."

The current on-site skills test will only be offered until June 2026.

