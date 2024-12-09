Oregon Cattlemen Gather In Pendleton

The cattle industry was front and center in Pendleton for the Oregon Cattlemen’s Association’s Convention late last week. Matt McElligott, President of the OCA, said he was happy with the turn out.

“Excellent speakers and committee meeting. We got a lot done, and so we can move our legislative agenda forward for the long session in 2025.”

McElligot added the three day event allowed producers to work together on a unified voice and message for 2025 and beyond.

“We are a grassroots organization, meaning that as much as I would like to drive the conversation and say this is what I want done, it's what the producers, what our members want done and the consensus from the members on ideas, policy reforms, and position statements. It all has to come from the producers that the counties throughout the state.”

Guest speakers are this year’s Convention included Mark Eisele, NCBA President, Staci Simonich, Dean of Oregon State University’ College of Ag & Science, as well as representatives from the Oregon Department of Agriculture, CattleFax and many more.

