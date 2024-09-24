Oregon Campers Reminded Not To Transport Firewood

Emerald Ash Borer was recently found in additional Oregon counties, and could devastate the state’s native ash trees. Stefanie Knowlton, with Oregon State Parks, says campers can help slow the spread of the invasive species; by not transporting firewood.

“On its own, the adult beetle can only travel in about a 10-mile radius. But you can imagine, if somebody puts firewood in the back of their truck and they haul it a couple hundred miles away to a campsite, they’ve brought it to a whole new area of the state.”

Instead, Knowlton asks campers to “buy where you burn” this fall.

“They can either buy it within 10 miles of their destination, or buy heat-treated wood. And that way it’s to reduce the risk of bringing emerald ash borer into the park.”

EAB has not yet been detected in a state park. But it was recently found in Woodburn, which is not far from ash stands in Champoeg and Willamette Mission State Parks.

