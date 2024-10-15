Ordering Food Through Phone Apps Continues Growing

Two-thirds of U.S. consumers have used a food-ordering app at least once for takeout, delivery, or both. That’s according to the September 2024 Consumer Food Insights Report. Over half have used an app for a delivery order. Nearly half of those consumers say they use an app for delivery or takeout at least once a week. The survey-based report comes from Purdue University’s Center for Food Demand Analysis and Sustainability and assesses food spending, consumer satisfaction, values, support of agriculture and food policies, and trust in information sources.

The report breaks down per-person weekly food expenditures into three groups: thrifty (less than $50 a week), moderate ($50 to $85 a week), and liberal (over $85 a week). Most consumers don’t seem to mind the additional fees associated with ordering food. The survey also revealed that most consumers say they tip between 10%-19% for each food delivery order.

