The Pacific Northwest is home to most of America’s cideries, which shouldn’t come as a surprised, since the region grows most of the nation’s apples. But according to a new survey, the area is also home to a lot of cider drinkers.

According to the Northwest Cider Association, in Washington, cider represents 6.9% of the total grocery dollars spent on beer, malt beverage, seltzer, non-alcoholic and cider categories compared to the national average of just 1.1%. That’s the second most in America, only behind Oregon at 7.9%.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

Washington is home to about 70 cideries that contribute more than $300 million in annual economic activity for the state.

The industry is facing some considerable headwinds; alcohol consumption is at a 90-year low according to a recent Gallup poll. In 2025, wine consumption nationally was estimated to be down -10% and beer was down -5% but cider, a relatively small segment of the alcohol market, has held steady with fewer taproom closures.

