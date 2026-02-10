Oil prices haven’t moved much in 2026. Yes, West Texas and Brent Crude moved higher and lower over the past couple of weeks, but those prices have remained in the low- to mid- $60s.

Patrick DeHaan with Gasbuddy.com, said much of the back and forth is thanks to international issues stealing the headlines.

“There are continuing and ongoing tensions between the U.S. and Iran," DeHaan said. "The US and Iran now likely to meet to discuss their nuclear program, and that's what's keeping markets a bit on edge. As of late, oil prices remaining elevated on the uncertainty of what could happen between the US and Iran, very entrenched views on both sides”

Fuel Prices Will Soon Move Higher

DeHaan said while international issues will keep oil prices in limbo for the foreseeable future, fuel prices, specifically gas prices, will be moving higher soon.

“This is the time of year that we will start to see gas prices going up," DeHaan said. "With the cold weather now easing across areas of the country, we may see diesel and heating oil prices moderately decline, but we are on the cusp for gasoline and seeing the seasonal trends really kick into high gear.”

What other international issues are impacting oil prices?

