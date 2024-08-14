OFB Taking Donations To Help Impacted Farmers, Producers

The Oregon Farm Bureau continues to work to help producers impacted by ongoing wildfires. Farm Bureau estimates that more than a half million acres of grazing land have burned to this point.

“We are taking monetary donations through our website," said OFB President Angi Bailey. "We are also taking hay donations, so if you are in a position to donate hay or feed, we are collecting those and looking to establish a drop off point over in Eastern Oregon.”

So far, more than 200 tons of hay has been donated. And just because you don’t have hay doesn’t mean you can’t help. OFB will gladly accept cash donations as well.

“Oregon Farm Bureau is not taking any overhead, so we're taking that money and turning it right back around and putting it into the hands of producers that that apply to those funds to those who need it.” Bailey noted.

To donate hay, cash, or to ask for assistance, visit the Oregon Farm Bureau's Website.

