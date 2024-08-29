ODFW Confirms Three August Depredations

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has confirmed a trio of depredations in Grant and Lake counties. On August 2nd wolves from the Bear Valley pack injured a three-month-old calf on private land in Grant County. On August 8th, a five-month-old calf was killed after it was attacked on public land by wolves from the Logan Valley Pack, also in Grant County. This marks the 4th depredation by the Logan Valley Pack, resulting in four injured cows and two dead calves. And then August 16th, a six-month-old calf was injured, after it was attacked by the Yamsay Pack in the McCarthy Meadow area of Lake County.

On August 23, 2024, ODFW authorized lethal removal of one wolf from the Logan Valley Pack. The producers have increased their human presence (patrolling and hazing), removed attractants, moved cattle to reduce conflict, used scare devices and increased human presence in response to wolf location information. The Logan Valley Pack included two breeding adults and this year’s juveniles. The authorization was for any member of the pack. However, the department prioritized removal of the adult male and protection of the breeding female.

On Tuesday August 24th, a 63-pound wolf (young of year born earlier this spring) was removed by ODFW. Lethal removal actions have stopped as ODFW assess the impacts of incremental removal on conflict.

