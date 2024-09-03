ODFW Confirms Four Depredations In Final Days Of August

The final week-and-a-half of August was a busy one for crews with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

On August 21st, ODFW responded to a depredation on public land in the Crane Prairie area of Grant County, where a six-month-old calf was found dead. On August 22nd, crews responded to an injured three-month-old calf, found on public land in the McCubbins Gulch area of Wasco County. On Sunday August 25th, ODWF responded to an injured five-month-old calf found on private land in Wallowa County. And then, crews were called to a dead seven-month-old calf found on public land in the Deer Creek area of Wallowa County, August 27th.

Investigators with ODFW say the Logan Valley Pack and wolves from White River were responsible for the first two depredations, while the final two were the responsibility of the Bear Creek Pack.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com