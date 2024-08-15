ODFW Concerned About Chronic Wasting Disease

With cases of Chronic Wasting Disease reported in Idaho, California, and now Washington, Oregon is surrounded by the disease that is fatal for deer, elk and moose. Michelle Dennehy, with Oregon Fish and Wildlife, said animals can carry CWD and transmit it for a long time.

"In most cases, when CWD is detected it's not even in a sick animal. because with this disease an animal can be carrying it for several years without showing symptoms."

She noted that only carcasses can be sampled. With the recent case reported in the Evergreen state, Dennehy says more hunters are urged to get their animals tested.

"We have check stations open during some major hunting seasons. You can also, when you get your meat processed, or you drop it at a taxidermist, we have many of those participating and getting samples."

CWD is transmitted by animal-to-animal contact and hunters who don't properly dispose of carcasses. Dennehy said ODFW will increase it’s efforts to keep the disease out of Oregon.

