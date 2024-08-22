ODF Expects Warmer Temperatures Late In 2024

Oregon could be in for extended summer weather, if Department of Forestry predictions hold true. ODF Meteorologist Pete Parsons said much of Oregon will see average temperatures next month.

“About a half a degree above normal to a degree and a half above normal for around the state is the forecast for September. Precipitation: We’re near average; a little below some areas, a little above in others. So, a moderate month, in terms of temperatures and precipitation.”

But, Parson added, models show Oregon will warm back up in October, with temps a couple degrees above average, and below average rainfall. That is not good news for the two-thirds of the Beaver state under some level of drought designation right now.

"November, I do expect some improvement in that. Because it looks like, as we make the transition, especially if we go into La Nina, that can get quite wet," Parsons noted. "Years coming out of an El Nino into a La Nina can turn very wet.”

Parsons said November is typically one of Oregon’s wettest months of the year.

