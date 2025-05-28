Last week, when Governor Bob Ferguson signed Washington’s $77.9 billion two-year operating budget, eastern Washington irrigators celebrated. That massive budget includes $44 million for the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Project [EL 22.1]. Supporters of this project say this investment will help stabilize the rapidly declining aquifer and bring sustainable water access to more than 17,000 acres of farmland in the Columbia Basin.

"This funding means we can finally get moving," noted Moses Lake Republican Tom Dent. "People in our region have been waiting a long time for real solutions. The aquifer's running dry, and we can't afford to keep putting it off. This is a step in the right direction, and I'm proud we were able to get it done."

The EL 22.1 project is a long-awaited step in the Odessa Groundwater Replacement Program. Once completed, the project will take 36 deep wells offline and deliver surface water to irrigators who have relied on the overburdened Odessa Aquifer Subarea, one of the most depleted water sources in the state.

"The Columbia Basin is one of the most productive agricultural regions in the nation," said Pomeroy area Republican Mary Dye. "This investment protects the natural resource that sustains that productivity. By bringing surface water to the region, we're safeguarding the aquifer, preserving farmland, and securing long-term food production capacity for our state and nation."

Growers Will Provide $40 Million For EL 22.1

The $44 million in state funding will be bolstered by $40 million in matching funds from local growers, creating what supporters say is a powerful public-private partnership that ensures swift and efficient progress on the project.

"This kind of partnership makes projects like this possible," said Colfax Republican Joe Schmick. "We've been working on this for years, building the case, bringing stakeholders together, and making sure Olympia understands how vital this is for our rural communities. This funding shows that the message got through."

The three eastern Washington representatives also recognized the tireless support of local stakeholders, including water districts, county and city leaders, ports, and numerous agricultural organizations that submitted letters of support during the budget process. They added with funding now secured, work can begin on delivering a long-term, reliable water solution for eastern Washington's agricultural future.

