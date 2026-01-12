New World Screwworm Detected Near Texas Border, Officials Urge Vigilance

State officials are warning livestock producers after a confirmed case of New World screwworm was found about 215 miles from the Texas border in Tamaulipas, Mexico. The parasitic pest, which can cause serious livestock injury and economic loss, was detected in a 7-year-old bovine, according to the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller said there’s no evidence the pest has established a breeding population, but producers along the border should inspect animals daily for open wounds and report suspicious cases immediately.

USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is collaborating with Mexican animal health officials in monitoring and response efforts, Miller added. While the screwworm hasn’t yet been detected in the U.S., rapid reporting and early intervention remain critical to preventing spread, officials said. Livestock owners are encouraged to review biosecurity protocols and contact vets if concerned.

