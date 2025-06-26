NW Winter Wheat Looks Good, National Harvest Slow

The 2025 winter wheat harvest is moving very slowly nationwide, thanks to delays due to wet weather in the center of the country. USDA meteorologist Brad Rippey said as of Sunday June 22nd.

“Just 19% of the US winter wheat crop harvested by June 22nd, significantly behind the five-year average of 28% and even further behind last year's 38%.”

Oklahoma, Rippey noted, is in the top spot this year, when it comes to winter wheat harvest lagging behind average, with only 35% of that state’s crop harvested as of this weekend.

“The five-year average pace is more than twice that at 73%. Last year, which was a quick harvest season, it was 93% harvested. So, big difference is there. Nothing quite as dramatic elsewhere, but we are still seeing significant delays in other production states even extending into the Midwest where Missouri just 29% harvested in that state. 51% is Missouri's five-year average and 71% [of the crop was harvested by this time] last year.”

Northwest Harvest Not Expected To Start For A Few Weeks

None of the Northwest crop has been harvested at this point, but if we take a look at the local heading numbers, 77% of Idaho’s crop is headed and Oregon is at 99%, both of those figures are in-line with the five year average. In Washington, 94% of the winter wheat crop is headed, which is slightly ahead of the five-year average of 92%.

As for crop conditions:

64% of Idaho’s winter wheat is good to excellent, while 8% is very poor to poor

In Oregon, 54% of the crop is good to excellent, while 18% is considered very poor to poor

62% of Washington’s winter wheat is rated good to excellent, while 15% is very poor to poor

