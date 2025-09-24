Northwest Projects Receive Funds To Reduce Wildfire Risk

On Tuesday, the USDA announced that the Forest Service is investing $200 million in 58 projects through the Community Wildfire Defense Grant Program.

In her announcement, Ag Secretary Brooke Rollins said these funds will go to projects that span 22 states and two tribes, supporting efforts to develop or update their community wildfire protection plans and remove hazardous or overgrown vegetation that can fuel fires.

This Is How America's Land Remains The Envy Of The World

“These grants are about putting real resources directly in the hands of the people who know their lands and communities best – America’s foresters. By empowering them, we are protecting homes, businesses, and infrastructure while securing the future of our great American landscape,” Rollins said. “Keeping forests healthy, resilient, and productive doesn’t come from Washington [DC]. It comes from us standing alongside the people and communities we serve, and supporting practical, science-based management that ensures the future of the forests and rural prosperity. This is how we safeguard our heritage, protect future generations, and ensure that America's land remains the envy of the world.”

We Must Work Together To Address Wildfire Risks

“No single organization can address the severe wildfire threats we face today. It is imperative that we work together to protect our forests and communities,” said Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz. “For those communities that already have plans in place, these investments will enable immediate, collaborative action to reduce wildfire risk.”

The Northwest Will Receive Millions Of Dollars For Several Projects

Each of the Northwest states have projects receiving dollars in this most recent round fo funding, including:

Washington’s Okanogan County Electric Cooperative, and the Yakama Indian Reservation

The Idaho Department of Lands for projects in the panhandle

And in Oregon’s Deschutes, Douglas and Lane counties just to name a few.

Click Here for a detailed breakdown of all projects awarded funding.

In total, the Forest Service is investing $1 billion over five years to assist at-risk communities. The 4th funding opportunity will be announced later this year.

