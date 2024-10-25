NW Projects Receive RCPP Funding

This week, the USDA announced $1.5 billion for 92 partner-driven conservation projects through the Regional Conservation Partnership Program. The Department of Ag said recipients will provide $968 million in contributions to amplify the impact of the federal investment. Selected RCPP projects will help farmers, ranchers, and forest landowners adopt and expand voluntary, locally led conservation strategies to enhance natural resources while tackling the climate crisis.

Funding for this latest round of projects was made with funding available through the Farm Bill and the Inflation Reduction Act. Northwest projects slated to receive RCPP funds include:

Washington:

$4,800,000 to remedy barriers to fish passage in the Whatcom Conservation District

Idaho:

$19,436,000 for the Idaho Climate Resilient Land Protection Project

$6,439,024 for the Nez Perce Tribe to improve habitat in the South Fork Clearwater River

$20,732,000 for the Southwest Idaho Forest Fund

$19,833,000 to reduce methane emissions from dairies Idaho and Oregon

Oregon:

$9,940,000 to reduce wildfire fuel loads in southern Oregon

$21,250,000 to reduce wildfire fuel loads in southwestern Oregon

$25,000,000 for canal piping, private lateral piping, on-farm efficiencies, and more to save water in the Central Oregon Irrigation District

$18,462,351 to expand existing conservation efforts in Harney County

$21,250,000 to conserve, restore, and enhance over 23,000 acres in the Middle John Day Basin

In total, the Inflation Reduction Act provides $19.5 billion to support USDA’s oversubscribed conservation programs, including $4.95 billion for RCPP.

“The Regional Conservation Partnership Program is an example of public-private partnership at its best,” said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack. “Thanks to the boost in funding from the Biden-Harris Administration’s Inflation Reduction Act we’re able to invest even more in this popular and important program and increase our conservation impact across the country, supporting our nation’s farmers, ranchers and forest landowners while at the same time protecting our natural resources for the future.”

NRCS also set aside $100 million for Tribal-led projects, part of a broader effort to support Tribes and Tribal producers through NRCS conservation programs. From this set aside, NRCS has made seven awards to five different tribes and tribal entities.

Visit the USDA's Website for a list of all the projects funded nationwide.

