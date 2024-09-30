NW Potato Value Near $3B In 2023

According to NASS, the value of potatoes sold in Idaho, Oregon, and Washington in 2023 hit $2.63 Billion.

The final value of Idaho's 2023 potato crop sold was $1.26 billion, down 11% year-over year. The marketing year average price for potatoes in Idaho was $9.63 per cwt, down $2.87 from 2022’s number.

Oregon’s potato crop sold was valued at $284 million last year, up 13% from 2023. The potato price was $11.60 per cwt, up $1.30 from last year.

The 2023 potato crop in Washington was valued at $1.09 billion, up 23% year-over-year. The marketing year average price for potatoes was $11.20 per cwt, up $1.32 from the previous year.

The size of the crop increased in all three states. In 2023, Idaho’s potato production totaled 143 million cwt, a jump of 19% from 2022. In Oregon, production was 26.7 million cwt, up 1%. Meanwhile in Washington, the 2023 potato crop was 104 million cwt, up 9 % from 2022.

The production between the three states accounted for 62% of U.S. potato crop in 2023.

Processors in Idaho used 84.1 million cwt of potatoes for the season. In Oregon, 38.5 million cwt of potatoes had been used by processors for the season. Of the total, 9.87 million cwt had been used in Malheur County and 28.6 million cwt had been used in other counties. In Washington, 64.6 million cwt of potatoes had been used by processors for the season. Processors in the eight States used 232 million cwt of potatoes for the season, up 6% from the previous year.

