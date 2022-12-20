NW Potato Stocks Hit 157M CWT December 1st

Potato stocks across the Pacific Northwest total 157 million cwt to start the month.

Potato stocks in Idaho on December 1st totaled 85.0 million cwt. Disappearance of the Idaho crop to date was 35.7 million cwt. Potato stocks in Oregon totaled 19.0 million cwt to start the month. Disappearance to date was 6.31 million cwt. In Washington, December 1st potato stocks totaled 52.5 million cwt. Disappearance to date totaled 42.4 million cwt.

Nationally, the major potato states held 258 million cwt in storage December 1st, down 3% year-over-year. Potatoes in storage accounted for 65% of the 2022 production, unchanged from the same period a year earlier. The indicated season to date disappearance, at 139 million cwt, was down 4 percent from the same period last year. Season to date shrink and loss, at 12.2 million cwt, was up slightly from the same time last year.

Processors in Idaho used 22.1 million cwt of potatoes for the season. Malheur County, Oregon used 3.72 million cwt of potatoes for the season. The combined Idaho and Malheur County, Oregon usage was down 5% year-over-year.

In Washington, 24.7 million cwt of potatoes had been used by processors for the season. In the other parts of Oregon, 11.9 million cwt of potatoes had been processed. The combined Washington and other Oregon usage was up 5% from December 2021.

Processors in the eight States used 75.3 million cwt of potatoes for the season, down slightly from December 2021.

