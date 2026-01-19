One of the largest hay and forage shows on the west coast will take place in the Tri-Cities this week, as the Northwest Hay Expo kicks off Wednesday.

Andrew Eddie, President of the Washington State Hay Growers Association, said this year’s event will features traditional sessions and research focused on crop growth, pest control, weed control and soil health. Plus the Expo will feature two great keynote speakers.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

“One being a Michael Clark, he is the CEO of BAM Weather, he is going to come talk about weather patterns and how to identify certain things and make certain strategic decisions when you’re planning for harvest," Eddie said. "We're also bringing in Trey Malone from Purdue University. He's going to talk about the kind of macroeconomic trends that are making things so volatile inside the Ag industry and trying to figure out ways to better our strategic planning heading into a year where strategic planning is definitely needed.”

Eddie added the Northwest Hay Expo is a great opportunity for growers, educators and industry professional to discuss what’s new and impacting hay and forage.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

“Moving forward into 2026 and beyond, those industry partners and that networking is huge because we can bounce ideas off those people and we can build with those individuals to make our partnerships even greater inside the Ag space," Eddie said. "And so, where we think about cutting out, maybe we improve a little more or do something a little different and just kind of try to make things better overall for us and then as an industry as a whole.”

The Northwest Hay Expo is Wednesday the 21st and Thursday the 22nd at the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick. Click Here to learn more about this year's event or to register.

Photo: Glenn Vaagen Photo: Glenn Vaagen loading...

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com