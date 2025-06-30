Dry Conditions Across the Northwest As June Comes To And End

Soil moisture levels continue to fall across the region as we prepare to welcome in the month of July. According to the latest numbers from USDA, only 6% of Washington is reporting soil moisture levels where they should be this time of year. 51% of the state is under a D1 or Moderate Drought designation, and for the first time this year, D2, or Severe Drought, is being reported in southeast corner of the state, south of Clarkston.

Meanwhile, none of Oregon’s soil moisture levels are on par with where they should be for this time of year. Moderate Drought designations have increase to 42%, while Severe Drought has jumped up to nearly 7%. The driest locations in Oregon remain in the northwest and northeast corners of the state.

Idaho also has every county under some kind of drought designation, with over 14% under a Severe Drought, most of that is in the central part of the state, stretching from Moscow and Lewiston to the Montana border.

Extreme Drought continues in many locations across the Southwest, including California, Nevada, Colorado, and Exceptional Droughts remain in Arizona and New Mexico.

