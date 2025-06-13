NW Cherry Harvest Underway

Cherry season is officially here in the Northwest. Growers are harvesting early varieties, and producers say the size and quality looks good. Northwest Cherries said they are shipping over 250,000 boxes (20-pound equivalents) a day, which brings the season total shipped to 1,000,000 boxes. Northwest Cherries adds shipments are expected to exceed 350,000 boxes per day by early next week.

The season forecast remains at 22-22.5 million boxes, which is up slightly from the forecast in May. The Northwest harvest comes as California’s crop is starting to slowdown. California is shipping under 50,000 boxes (18-lb equivalents) a day, and the expecttation is that growers in the Golden State will wrap up harvest in the next couple of days. This will bring the California's season total to about 4.7 million boxes.

Cherry Growers Reporting Great Fruit Size

Northwest Cherries adds growers and the industry are able to ship 80% of the crop at 10 1/2 row and larger. The premium quality of the fruit helps drive repeat purchases in both the domestic and export markets. Northwest Cherries said so far this year, the crop has shipped out at 83% 10 1/2 row and larger.

