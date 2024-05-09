NRCS Idaho releases May 2024 Water Supply Outlook Report

The Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Idaho has released the May Water Supply Outlook Report.

The tale of two snowpacks is winding down as the melt season has gotten under way. The snowpack in the Panhandle and Clearwater basins peaked well below normal, which will likely impact the recreational and ecological sectors in those areas. Southern Idaho was a different story. Snowpack peaked below normal in the Salmon and West Central basins, except in the Boise Basin where the snowpack peak was near normal. Moving east along the north end of Snake River Plain and into the Snake River headwaters, snowpack peaked near normal. Basins south of the Snake River Plain, including the Willow-Blackfoot-Portneuf and Bear basins had an astounding accumulation year for the second consecutive year.

Streamflow, snowpack and precipitation data for each basin, as well as replacements for the daily, ready-to-print maps of snow water equivalent and total water year precipitation are available on the Idaho Snow Survey Website .

“Streamflow forecasts across Idaho remain sharply divided between the north and south,” said Erin Whorton, Water Supply Specialist for NRCS Idaho. “Above normal streamflow is expected in southern Idaho, and well below normal streamflow is expected in central and northern Idaho. Near normal streamflow is expected in the Wood and Lost basins as well as the Henrys Fork-Teton Basin.”

This will be the last Water Supply Outlook Report for the 2024 water year. We do plan to release a short summary update after June 1 to highlight any significant changes that occur during May and to provide links to the most up-to-date information. Looking forward, the Idaho Snow Survey team plans to release a new “Water Year in Review” report sometime in early-to-mid-October.