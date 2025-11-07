USDA Revises November SNAP Distribution Plan

A recent USDA memo sent to state agencies this week said SNAP participants will get 65% of their typical monthly benefits, and not the 50% as first stated. This is due to a record-long government shutdown.

The change only affects benefits scheduled to be distributed this month and isn’t permanent. Full benefits are expected to resume once the government shutdown ends.

CNN said USDA is issuing partial benefits this month to comply with a court order requiring USDA to tap into a SNAP contingency fund.

“USDA did a deeper analysis and determined that maximum allotments only need to be reduced by 35 percent, rather than 50 percent, to deplete the SNAP emergency fund,” said Patrick Penn of USDA.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said USDA’s initial plan would have provided about $3 billion in benefits, 61% of normal.

