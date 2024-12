November Egg Production Down 4%

U.S. egg production totaled 8.92 billion during November 2024, down 4% year-over-year. Production included 7.68 billion table eggs and 1.24 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.15 billion were broiler-type and 90.3 million were egg-type. The average number of layers during November totaled 376 million, down 3% from last year.

November egg production per 100 layers was 2,374 eggs, down 1% from November 2023. Total layers in the U.S. on December 1, 2024, was 375 million, down 3% from last year. T he 375 million layers consisted of 311 million layers producing table or market-type eggs, 60.7 million layers producing broiler-type hatching eggs, and 3.78 million layers producing egg-type hatching eggs.

The rate of lay per day on December 1, 2024, averaged 79 eggs per 100 layers, down 1% from December 1, 2023. Egg-type chicks hatched during November 2024 totaled 48.8 million, up one percent from November 2023.

