Improve the health of America’s forests while reducing the risks of wildfire to communities. That has been the effort and focus on the U.S. Forest Service’s Collaborative Wildfire Risk Reduction Program, which has focused on 21 specially selected fire sheds. But Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced Tuesday the scope of the work is being expanded.

“Today we're announcing a commitment of $100 million that will fund 21 projects in 18 national forests across 14 states. Now these resources are going to allow us to work with states, local governments, tribes and nonprofit organizations, working to promote healthier forests throughout this 14-state area.”

These new projects will help protect 550 communities plus 2,500 miles of high voltage power lines, and 1,800 watersheds, which provide drinking water for millions of people. Northwest projects slated to get funding include:

Idaho:

Boise National Forest

Salmon-Challis National Forest

Oregon:

Umpqua National Forest

Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest

Wallowa-Whitman National Forest

Washington:

Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area

For details on these Northwest projects, or to see the list of projects funded nationwide, visit the Forest Service's Website.

