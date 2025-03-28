Newhouse Stresses Importance Of H2-A Reforms

On Wednesday, central Washington’s Dan Newhouse was one of several lawmakers that spoke during a press conference put on the by American Business Immigration Coalition. The event stressed the importance of “common-sense” reforms to the H-2A program as well as the importance of a strong agriculture workforce. Newhouse said without immigrant workers, the U.S. would not have the agriculture industry of today, and the American people would not have the food security that they enjoy.

Newhouse added the farming industry supports President Trump very strongly.

“He understands the issues of food security that having a national, an American food supply system is of utmost importance," Newhouse said. "Many of the things that he promised during his campaign line up exactly with the things that we are trying to accomplish as it relates to the workforce in the United States.”

attachment-Newhouse Press Conference 032725 loading...

Newhouse, a member of the House Ag Committee stressed conversations to make meaningful changes to H2-A are taking place, working to make sure both sides of the conversation are on the same page.

“That's the key to success," Newhouse added. "President Trump can help make this happen.”

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com