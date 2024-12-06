Newhouse Optimistic About Trade Under Trump Administration

Representative Dan Newhouse said he thinks the farming community will benefit greatly with the return of President Trump. The Central Washington Republican said trade has been one of his biggest frustrations with this current administration, which as he pointed out is vital for the state’s farm economy.

“I really think we have missed a lot of opportunities over the last four years and looking forward to improving that situation so that we can help our farmers find those necessary markets in order to sell our products.”

While he is optimistic about the future, Newhouse also was quick to express concerns about President-elect Trump’s usage of tariffs. Newhouse said he believes that tariffs are a tool that can be used, and have been used, to level the playing field.

“[However] I offer a word of caution to the president-elect. That the first target of retaliation by another country if a tariff is deemed onerous or too high is the agricultural industry, food products and that's a word of caution that I want to make sure that it's very well understood by the incoming administration.”

Newhouse added another advantage for the farming community is the fact that Trump has "been here before", and he’ll be ready to hit the ground running from day one.

