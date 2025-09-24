Newhouse Confident The Skinny Farm Bill Will Pass

Many items that are typically part of a Farm Bill were addressed earlier this year when Congress passed, and President Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill. However, portions of the Farm Bill remains; which has led to the title of “Skinny Farm Bill”. Central Washington’s Dan Newhouse, a member of the House Ag Committee says roughly 25% of a typical Farm Bill remained after the BBB. And he feels this smaller legislation should be easier to pass.

“Things related to commodity programs, and conservation programs like we were talking about, some of the specialty crop reporting provisions, rural development programs, things that overall are pretty bipartisan in nature," Newhouse said.

Newhouse added Ag Chairman G.T. Thompson has mentioned on multiple occasions that he wants to get Skinny Farm Bill done as soon as possible. Newhouse, like many others on the Ag Committee, said farm country needs a modern and updated Farm Bill.

“There's so many challenges already that the farmers are facing," Newhouse said. "The federal government should not be counted amongst those challenges.”

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com