Newhouse Named To House Ag Committee

On Tuesday, the House Ag Committee announced that Central Washington Representative Dan Newhouse will rejoin the committee in the 119th Congress. Newhouse served on the committee in his first term in Congress.

"As a third-generation farmer, I am proud to rejoin my colleagues on the House Agriculture Committee. Central Washington is home to over 7,800 farms covering almost 6,000,000 acres, and I am looking forward to bringing their voices to the committee next year," Newhouse said. "We also have a critical Farm Bill to get across the line, and I am ready to get to work."

Newhouse will retain his seat on the House Appropriations Committee, where he will stay on the Subcommittees on Agriculture, Energy and Water, and Homeland Security. He added he is uniquely positioned, serving on both the House Agriculture Committee that authorizes the Farm Bill, and the Appropriations Committee that directs funds to carry out its policies.

House Ag Committee Chairman Glenn “GT” Thompson said: "I’m excited to welcome this strong and diverse group of legislators to the House Committee on Agriculture for the 119th Congress. This is a pivotal time for our farmers, ranchers, and rural communities, so we’ll hit the ground running with rigorous hearings and oversight, all to ensure we deliver legislative victories for rural America and the farm families that guarantee our nation’s food security."

Newhouse is also Chair of the Congressional Western Caucus.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com