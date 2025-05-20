Newhouse Rolls Out Legislation Aimed At Helping Agritourism

Last week, central Washington’s Dan Newhouse and Virginia Representative Suhas Subramanyam introduced legislation creating an Office of Agritourism at USDA. They say the bipartisan Accelerating the Growth of Rural Innovation and Tourism Opportunities to Uphold Rural Industries and Sustainable Marketplaces Act, better known as the AGRITOURISM Act will represent the interests of agritourism businesses in federal policymaking and consolidate federal resources to sustain agritourism businesses, such as loans, grants, and broadband connectivity programs.

Agritourism is one of the fastest growing industries in the country and has become the lifeblood of many rural local economies. Between 2002 and 2022, income from agritourism businesses rose from $202 million to $1.2 billion.

"AGRITOURISM Act Will Provide A Voice In D.C."

"Agritourism is a huge industry in Central Washington, with world-class breweries, wineries, and farmers markets attracting thousands of visitors every year," Newhouse said. "This legislation gives our local agritourism industries a voice in D.C. and elevates the challenges, and successes, of the industry to the federal level. I commend Rep. Subramanyam for spearheading this effort in support of our local economies."

"Agritourism is a booming industry and critical to our local economy," said Subramanyam. "Farmers across Virginia would benefit from streamlined access to resources, which is why I’m introducing the AGRITOURISM Act to establish a dedicated Office of Agritourism within the U.S. Department of Agriculture to make sure that our local farmers and ranchers have everything they need to be successful."

According to the proposal, the office will represent the interests of agritourism businesses in federal policymaking and consolidate federal resources to sustain agritourism businesses, such as loans, grants, and broadband connectivity programs.

Click Here. to read the AGRITOURISM Act in its entirety.

