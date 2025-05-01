Newhouse: I’m Not Throwing In The Towel On The Farm Bill

The clock on 2025 is ticking, and there are still no signs of Congress getting closer to a new Farm Bill. Central Washington’s Dan Newhouse said it’s not easy, but he’s still confident an updated Bill will get done at some point.

“This is not the first time in history that it’s been difficult to get a Farm Bill passed," he said. "There have been several times that it’s taken multiple attempts, so I’m not throwing in the towel or giving up on the effort.”

Newhouse, a member of the House Ag Committee, says it’s vital to the farming sector that Congress updates the Farm Bill. He added that Chairman GT Thompson is determined to get an updated Farm Bill passed as well, which should help in D.C.

There has been some talk that perhaps the final Farm Bill has been passed by Congress, Newhouse disagrees.

"It happens every five years. Historically it does, and as you can imagine, there are a lot of different opinions and perspectives that have to be taken into account before we reach an agreement. So, I’m not dissuaded from being able to do it. It’s hard, but we just have to be persistent in getting the work done. But no, I’ve heard no rumors to the effect that that was the last one.”

Newhouse said getting a new Farm Bill done is never easy, but this time around it appears to be more difficult than in years past, with a challenging budget getting pushback.

