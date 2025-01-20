Newhouse Anticipates New Trade Opportunities Under Trump

It’s been over four years since the United States has entered into a new free trade agreement. Many in the Ag community will say that is one of the many pressures making farming more challenging these days. House Ag Committee member Dan Newhouse said the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has been very quiet under the Biden Administration. He’s hopeful activity at USTR will return to the active levels of the first Trump Administration.

“We need it," Newhouse stressed. "We are, the state of Washington, is one of the most trade reliant agricultural producers out of the out of the 50 states. It's absolutely essential that our products can be allowed to go in at a competitive basis into other counties. But like I said, that's been sorely lacking in this current administration.”

Newhouse said to help in those trade efforts, he would like to see additional funding for export promotion programs, such as the Agricultural Trade Promotion Program, the Emerging Markets Program, or the Foreign Market Development Program.

“We used to run trade surpluses with our agricultural products and that hasn't been the case for quite some. And we need to get back to that position of strength," Newhouse said. "We can't be relying on foreign sources for our food. Agricultural security, food security is absolutely a matter of national security and I want to get back to strong agricultural industries.”

