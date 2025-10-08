Bird Flu Confirmed In NE Oregon

On Monday, the USDA confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in a backyard flock of ducks and chickens in NE Oregon. This is the first confirmed case of HPAI in Wallowa County.

ODA noted that samples from the flock were first taken to the Oregon Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (OVDL) at Oregon State University (OSU) for testing. OSU confirmed the presence of HPAI on October 3rd, and USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory confirmed the results three days later.

More Cases Could Be Confirmed

Additional cases are currently being investigated, and more information will be made available as results are confirmed.

State Veterinarian, Dr. Ryan Scholz, placed the Wallowa County farm under quarantine and a team from the Oregon Department of Agriculture humanely euthanized all poultry on the property. ODA said none of the animals on the farm entered the food supply chain, nor were they intended for the commercial food market.

It’s important to note that when properly prepared and cooked, HPAI does not affect meat or egg products, and these food items remain safe. The CDC also recommends choosing pasteurized milk and dairy products to protect the health of consumers.

HPAI detections are higher in the fall and spring because wild waterfowl spreading the virus are migrating to their seasonal homes. Since May 2022, three commercial poultry flocks and 47 backyard flocks have been affected in Oregon.

Take Steps To Protect Your Flock, Other Birds

Bird owners, whether a commercial operation or backyard flock, are reminded to take biosecurity steps to stave off the spread of bird flu:

Preventing exposure of domestic poultry and livestock to wildlife, especially wild waterfowl

Limiting the co-mingling of different species of livestock, especially poultry and pigs

Wash your hands before and after handling your flock

Cleaning vehicles, tools, or equipment

Limiting unnecessary visitors

Sanitizing shoes in clean foot baths

Changing clothes upon contact with birds.

For additional tips on protecting backyard flocks, visit ODA's Avian Influenza Webpage.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com