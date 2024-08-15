NASS: Northwest Fruit Production Mixed

According to the latest numbers from NASS, apple production in Oregon is forecast at 150 million pounds, down 5% from 2023. Washington apple production is forecast at 7.5 billion pounds, down 1% from last year's production. Washington ranks #1 nationwide in apple production, accounting for 68% of the U.S. production this year.

Cranberry production in Oregon is forecast at 560,000 barrels, up 2% year-over-year. Oregon ranks fourth in the nation for cranberry production. When it comes to grape production, Washington’s forecast at 305,000 tons, down 10% from last year. Of the 305,000 tons in Washington, 150,000 tons are forecast for juice grapes, down 17% from 2023. Washington wine grapes are forecast at 155,000 tons, down 3% from last year. Washington is the second largest grape producer in the nation at 5 percent of national production.

Oregon total grape production is forecast at 95,000 tons.

Total Oregon pear production, forecast at 200,000 tons, is down 15% from last year, while pear production is Washington is down 31% year-over-year at 185,000 tons.

If you have a story idea for the PNW Ag Network, call (509) 547-1618, or e-mail glenn.vaagen@townsquaremedia.com