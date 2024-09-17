NASS Launching Vegetable Survey

Vegetable growers across Washington and Oregon can expect to be interviewed by NASS in the coming weeks. The USDA will work to gather information for the 2024 Vegetable Chemical Use Survey this fall. NASS will collect information on planted acreage, pest management practices, acres treated, and application rates, pesticide application, acres treated, and rates applied to five targeted vegetable crops.

In addition to Oregon and Washington, vegetable growers in 17 other states will also hear from NASS as the agency collects comprehensive U.S. vegetable production practices information.

“Growers benefit from providing their information because the results of this survey will illustrate the industry’s environmental practices and assure the quality of U.S. food to consumers here and around the world,” said Dennis Koong, Northwest Regional Director. “I encourage every grower to take the time to respond, if they receive this survey.”

USDA said this data will paint a detailed picture of pesticide use and other pest management practices used by vegetable growers across the nation. To conduct the survey, NASS representatives will call growers to arrange phone or in-person interviews. Growers are encouraged to have their spray records available for reference. If these services were contracted, growers should be prepared to give consent to access these records.

NASS safeguards the privacy of all respondents. The information growers provide will be used for statistical purposes only. In accordance with federal law, responses will be kept confidential and will not be disclosed in identifiable form. The data will be published online on July 19, 2025 in NASS’s Quick Stats database on NASS' Website. For more information on NASS surveys and reports, call the NASS Northwest Regional Field Office at (800)435-5883.

