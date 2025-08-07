Washington’s Patty Murray Praises USDA Spending Bill

USDA’s annual spending bill got a jump start on Congress’ last-minute September budget crush, while Washington Senator Patty Murray told lawmakers the reorganization will save taxpayers billions.

The USDA bill was one of three FY ’26 spending bills the Senate cleared last week in a rare gridlock exception as Democrats protested President Trump’s funding ‘claw-back’ efforts. However, Murray, the top Appropriations Democrat, praised the bipartisan USDA bill.

“We fully fund the WIC program and reject Trump efforts to eliminate international food aid programs, rural housing support and food boxes that feed hundreds of thousands of seniors,” Murray said.

Senate Offers Smaller Proposal Than House

The Senate version spends almost $4 billion less than the House’s $25.5 billion, but ups WIC nutrition by 7% and fully funds NIFA, FSIS, APHIS and ARS.

Congress relied on three-consecutive continuing resolutions to keep the government funded through September 30th, lacking a full budget for this fiscal year. Another continuing resolution will likely be needed next month.

